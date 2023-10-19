Google announces mobile phones manufacturing in India

NEW DELHI: Google on Thursday announced the manufacturing of mobile phones in India, starting with the Pixel 8 model, reported Xinhua.

The company said the devices are expected to begin rolling out in markets next year.

“Just announced at #GoogleForIndia: Rick Osterloh spoke about our plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India intending to start with the Pixel 8, and expecting these devices to start to roll out in 2024, joining India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,“ Google India posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Pixel 8 model of Google mobile phones was launched earlier this month. Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of Google’s Devices and Services department, said, “Today we see an even greater opportunity to make Pixel smartphones available to more people in India, and are very excited to announce our plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India.”

“We intend to start with the Pixel 8, and will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel smartphones locally,“ he added.-Bernama