Google is world’s top Internet service, beats Facebook, Apple, TikTok

KUALA LUMPUR: Google is the most popular Internet service, beating Facebook (No. 2) as well as Apple and TikTok (tied at No. 3) and YoutTube (No. 5), according to US-based Internet services firm, Cloudflare Inc.

Cloudflare said its 2022 Year in Review showed that Facebook ranked first among social media services, with TikTok coming in second.

“Instagram (No. 3) surpassed Twitter (No. 4) as the photo and video-sharing app knocked Twitter from third place in August,“ it said.

Cloudflare also highlighted that worldwide Internet traffic surged in late November as the Fifa World Cup 2022 got underway and holiday shoppers made Black Friday, Nov 25, the busiest day online in 2022.

Its co-founder and chief executive officer, Matthew Prince, said Cloudflare had built one of the world’s largest networks that offer a unique view of Internet traffic and online activity around the world.

“The world continues to rely on the Internet, and we are humbled to have been able to do our part to keep the world connected through protests, conflicts, and natural disasters in 2022. It’s a privilege to help build a better, more transparent and more informed Internet,” he added.

Cloudflare said the data for its Year in Review findings came from Cloudflare Radar, a free tool that lets anyone view global trends and insights across the Internet. - Bernama