Greece to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots, says Zelensky

ATHENS: Greece will take part in the training of Ukrainian air force pilots for F-16 jets, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

Denmark and the Netherlands on Sunday announced they would supply the first F-16s to Ukraine.

“Today, we have the important result for the aviation coalition. Greece will participate in the training of our pilots for F-16. I am grateful for this proposal,” Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

He did not provide details of the training programme. Officials from a coalition of 11 nations have said F-16 training will take place in Denmark and Romania.

Earlier on Monday Zelensky told a crowd in Denmark that promised deliveries of F-16 had made him confident Ukraine could end Russia’s invasion. - Reuters