Greek coast guard open fire on cargo ship in international waters

ANKARA: Two Greek Coast Guard boats opened fire Saturday on a ro-ro ship 18 kilometres off Turkiye’s southwestern coast of Bozcaada, according to Turkish officials.

The Comoros-flagged “Anatolian” ship with a crew of 18 -- six Egyptians, four Somalis, five Azerbaijanis and three Turkish nationals -- was attacked while sailing in international waters, Anadolu Agency quoted the Turkish Coast Guard Command as saying in a statement.

After learning about the incident, the coast guard dispatched two boats and the Greek boats left the area.

No one was injured on the ship, it added.

The ship is being escorted by two boats and an investigation has been initiated regarding the incident, it said.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command shared a video on its website of the harassment fire and a map pinpointing the location where the incident occurred

The incident is being described as “completely contrary to international law” and Turkiye asked Greek authorities for an immediate investigation and explanation about the incident, according to diplomatic sources. - Bernama