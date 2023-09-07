Greek PM kicks off second term after confidence vote

ATHENS: Greece's government won a vote of confidence Saturday in parliament, kicking off its second four-year term, two weeks after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' New Democracy party won the elections.

Following a three-day debate on policy statements for a second term in power, the ruling party received a vote of confidence from 158 out of 300 deputies in a roll-call vote.

New Democracy has 158 seats in parliament.

The party, which won the June 25 election with 40.56 percent of the vote, compared to 17.83 percent for the left-wing Syriza and 11.84 percent for the socialist PASOK, vows to accelerate institutional and economic reforms.

“Elections showed that Greece has entered an era of great changes, and the mandate the majority (party) has received is to move ahead quickly towards them,“ Mitsotakis said on Saturday after the presentation of its government policy statement. - AFP