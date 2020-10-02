Guatemala president orders capture of U.S-bound Honduran migrants

PUERTO BARRIOS: Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Thursday ordered the detention of thousands of Hondurans who entered his country as part of a U.S-bound caravan of migrants.

“At this moment the order has been issued to detain in Guatemalan territory all of those (Hondurans) who have entered the country illegally,“ Giammattei said in an address to the nation.

The migrants surged across the border into Guatemala on Thursday, defying restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Giammattei said that the migrants would be returned to the border and handed over to Honduran authorities.

However he urged the migrants “to please return” voluntarily to their country.

Constitutional rights were suspended for 15 days in six northeastern provinces bordering Honduras, after “a massive group of Hondurans violently broke in” at the border town of Corinto, in Izabal province.

“Amid the current health emergency, not only did they fail to respect measures to enter the country but also health measures established to protect our citizens,“ he said.

Giammattei accused the migrants of arriving with unaccompanied children, and of using women and the elderly as human shields. — AFP