Gunmen kill BJP leader in India's Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: A local leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was gunned down in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Xinhua quoted the police Friday.

Anuj Chaudhary, 34, was fired upon by three men on a bike Thursday evening when he was walking outside his residence in the Moradabad district, about 355 km northwest of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

Police have registered a case in this regard and are trying to track down the accused.

“Five teams have been formed to arrest the wanted accused. Strict legal action will be taken by arresting them soon,“ a statement issued by the police said.

Reports said Chaudhary had unsuccessfully contested a local election in his area and was an active member of the BJP.

Chaudhary's body has been sent for post-mortem. -Bernama