Hamas’ actions do not represent Palestinians, says President Abbas

RAMALLAH: Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas said the actions and policies of Islamist group Hamas do not represent Palestinian people, according to official news agency WAFA.

In a phone call with Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, Abbas also called the Palestine Liberation Organization the “sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people,” WAFA said.

“The president affirmed his rejection of the killing of civilians on both sides and called for the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees on both sides,” added the news agency. - Reuters