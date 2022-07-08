Hanoi steps up vaccination amid increasing Covid-19, dengue fever cases

HANOI: Districts in Hanoi have stepped up the communication work on vaccination, given increasing cases of Covid-19 over the past days with the detection of Omicron subvariant BA.5.

From June 28 until July 4, the capital city reported 1,538 cases, up 36.5 per cent compared with the previous week, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) quoted Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Vu Cao Cuong.

He explained that the rise was due to people’s negligence, along with limitations in the communication work.

Notably, some Covid-19 patients have also been infected with dengue fever, which is at its peak time in Vietnam.

As of July 3, 99.9 per cent of the local population aged over 18 years old got at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccines, 96.5 per cent received the third dose, and 15.6 per cent were given with the second booster (fourth dose).

For children aged from 5 to 12, only 20.07 per cent have been administered with the first dose, Director of the municipal Department of Health Tran Thi Nhi Ha said, noting that the inoculation for children needs the consensus of their families as well as the drastic engagement of agencies and the public.

More than 234.28 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far.

The Ministry of Health has asked for more drastic measures to curb the spread of dengue fever, given the high number of new cases recorded recently. - Bernama