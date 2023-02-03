Harry and Meghan asked to ‘vacate’ their UK home Frogmore Cottage

LONDON: The duke and duchess of Sussex , Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, have been asked to “vacate” their UK home just weeks after Harry’s damning book Spare was released, the couple have confirmed.

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said a “request” had been made for the Sussexes to give up Frogmore Cottage close to Windsor Castle, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Reports have claimed the move was sanctioned by King Charles III and it will remove their remaining foothold in the UK and further weaken ties with the royal family.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm the duke and duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

The move comes after Harry’s controversial autobiography was released in January which claimed the duke’s brother, Prince William, physically attacked him and that Charles put his own interests above Harry’s and was jealous of Meghan.

Reports of a fractious friendship between Meghan and William’s wife Kate were confirmed in Spare, with Harry recounting how the princess, pregnant at the time with Prince Louis, said she was owed an apology from his wife who had previously commented Kate was suffering from “baby brain” due to her “hormones”.

In a series of interviews to promote his controversial memoirs, Harry gave an unflinching assessment of Charles’ wife Camilla, but also sympathised with the royal – describing her as not an “evil stepmother” in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America”. - Bernama