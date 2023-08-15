Hawaii fire death toll hits 99, may rise, officials say

LOS ANGELES: Nearly a week after a wildfire incinerated the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina, search efforts are intensifying as teams comb through the ash and rubble to find and identify scores of victims in what is now the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century.

The death toll has climbed to 99, the Maui Police Department reported Monday night.

There are some close to the search who suspect the toll could reach hundreds. When asked about the estimate by CBS, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “If that’s what they’re telling you, I wouldn’t second-guess them.”

Fatalities have surpassed those from the 2018 Camp fire, which destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise, where at least 85 died.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green says the number of dead will certainly rise. In an interview with “CBS Mornings” that aired Monday, the governor said there were “obviously no survivors left in the area”.

Experts say identifying the dead could take weeks, if not longer.

About 1,300 people are still unaccounted for, down from around 2,000 after cell service returned and family and friends were able to make contact, Green said. Crews are likely to find the remains of 10 to 20 people each day until search efforts cease, which he estimated could take 10 days.

“We are prepared for many tragic stories,” the governor said.

Recovery and identification efforts have faced scrutiny as families and friends wait for information. State crews are escalating their hunt through the charred debris at a disaster site described as unrecognisable, and other forensic anthropologists may be brought in soon, authorities said.

Only two of the nearly 100 victims counted so far have been identified using rapid DNA testing. Maui police Chief John Pelletier has told families looking for loved ones to submit DNA samples to help with identifying the remains.

Jeff Hickman, a spokesperson for Hawaii’s Department of Defence, told NBC’s “Today” show that search crews were working diligently, “going street by street, block by block between cars, and soon they’ll start to enter the buildings”.

At least 400 agents from the FEMA are in Maui. Additional search-and-rescue teams with dogs were headed to the island. Search efforts should move faster now, Hickman said, which can “hopefully bring some closure to those on Maui”.

Jeremy Greenberg, FEMA’s director of operations, said in a call with reporters Monday that officials were processing the remains “in a compassionate and caring way”.

Dr Michael Baden, the former chief medical examiner of New York and a forensics expert, spoke about the long haul ahead for those attempting to identify victims. The rapid DNA test used for the first two identifications suggests authorities have set up an emergency lab on the island, he said.

But identifying remains from a wildfire is challenging, he said. DNA can be destroyed if temperatures reach 300 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, rendering traditional collection methods, such as mouth swabs or from soft tissue, ineffective.

Authorities can use dental records or X-rays to identify victims, Baden said. Identifying approximate areas where remains were found — along a certain street or specific address, if possible — is crucial, he said, because authorities can then try to contact surviving family members for medical files. Authorities also may be able to extract DNA from drilling into thigh bones, Baden said.

“To have that many bodies unaccounted for so quickly indicates that there will be lots of” remains to identify, he said.

FEMA Administrator Criswell described Lahaina in an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday as a “scene from an apocalyptic movie”, with rows of scorched cars lining the streets of a community that has been reduced to ash.

Search teams have mapped out the disaster zone and scoured about 3 per cent of the targetted area, Criswell said, adding that some structures are partially standing, which is making search efforts challenging. Engineers are embedded with crews to help assess buildings’ stability.

The Lahaina fire, one of several that broke out last week on Maui, was 85 per cent contained late Sunday, Maui County officials said.

An estimated 1,100 residents are in shelters. FEMA will begin paying for displaced residents to stay overnight in hotel rooms on the island, Greenberg said. The agency also is supplying US$700 one-time payments to help with food, water, baby formula and other basic necessities.

More than 2,700 structures were destroyed in Lahaina, with an estimated damage of US$5.6 billion, Green said. Officials say the US Small Business Administration is offering loans of up to US$5 million for businesses and up to US$500,000 for homeowners. Personal property loans are available for up to US$100,000, public information officer Cynthia Cowell said.

“This way,” she said, “we can give people a little bit of comfort room, a chance to get back into their normal routine.”

Green said he ordered Anne E. Lopez, the state’s attorney general, to lead the investigation into what caused the fires and the overall response to the devastating blaze.

After first erupting early Tuesday, the fire was initially deemed to be out, but winds whipped up by far-off Hurricane Dora that reached up to 81 mph fanned the flames and spurred the blaze to travel about 1 mile every minute, Green said.

A Los Angeles Times review of Maui County’s Facebook page showed that the first report of a brush fire in Lahaina came in at 6.37 am Tuesday, and evacuations were ordered within three minutes around Lahaina Intermediate School on the town’s northeastern edge. The fire erupted as crews were battling another wildfire farther east.

The sense of alarm seemed to fade by around 10 am, when Maui County said it had declared the Lahaina brush fire “100 per cent contained”, although it did warn of power outages limiting the ability to pump water and a report of a downed electrical line in the area.

The blaze then flared up in the afternoon, racing toward communities on West Maui. Nearly all of central Lahaina was eventually reduced to ash.

Records indicate that neither the state nor the county activated sirens ahead of the fire, though other systems were used, including messages broadcast to television stations, radios and cellphones. But with the power out and communications systems down, many residents reported receiving no alerts.-Bernama