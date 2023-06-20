Heat wave hits southern US

LOS ANGELES: More than 35 million people in multiple southern states of the United States, including in Texas, Louisiana and Florida, are experiencing a widespread heat wave that is expected to last for days, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

A blistering heat wave will persist all this week, NWS said in its latest forecast on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Thunderstorms, some severe, and heavy rainfall are possible in the next few days across the Southeast. Critical fire weather conditions persist in the Southwest, according to the NWS.

Heat waves are occurring more often than they used to in major cities across the United States. Their frequency has increased steadily, from an average of two heat waves per year during the 1960s to six per year during the 2010s and 2020s, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. -Bernama