Heatwaves to scorch northern China

BEIJING: From Tuesday to Friday, heatwaves are forecast to scorch northern China, areas between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, as well as the Fenhe-Weihe Plain, said China’s national observatory, Xinhua reported.

Areas including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Shandong, Henan, and Inner Mongolia will be at medium-level risk of high-temperature hazards, said the National Meteorological Centre.

The centre suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures and people conducting outdoor activities adopt necessary protective measures, and advised relevant departments to ensure water and power supply.

Some of the aforementioned areas experienced high temperatures between June 21 and 24, when the peak temperatures in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei ranged from 38 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius.

The temperature at a meteorological station in southern Beijing soared to 41.1 degrees Celsius at 3:19 pm on June 22 -- the second-highest reading since reliable records began, according to the Beijing Meteorological Service.

The highest temperature recorded at the Nanjiao station was 41.9 degrees Celsius on July 24, 1999.

Zhang Fanghua, a chief forecaster of the National Meteorological Centre, said the temperatures in the northern part of China and areas between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River have recently been affected by a relatively strong warm air mass.

Under the influence of a high-pressure ridge, the sky has been clear with few clouds, and solar radiation has given rise to temperature increase, Zhang said, adding that long daytime and low air humidity have also contributed to sustained high temperatures in the areas.

Against the backdrop of global warming, more frequent occurrences of extreme heat will be spotted, said Gao Hui, chief forecaster of the National Climate Centre.

For northern China, high temperatures are more likely to occur in June and early July before the rainy season, and high temperatures lasting for several consecutive days are relatively common in June, said Gao. - Bernama