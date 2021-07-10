SEARCH
Heavy rain hits southern Japan, over 120,000 ordered to evacuate - NHK

10 Jul 2021 / 13:06 H.
    Socially distanced people, holding umbrellas in the rain, walk across a square in Koto City, Tokyo, Japan, July 9, 2021. -Reuters

TOKYO: Japan issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in some southern prefectures due to heavy rain on Saturday, NHK reported, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami southwest of Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate.

A week ago heavy rains lashed the resort city of Atami, triggering landslides that have killed at least nine people and left 20 missing.-Reuters

