Heavy rain pounds S Korea overnight; more downpours forecast until Wednesday morning

SEOUL: Heavy rain pounded the central and southern parts of South Korea overnight, with more downpours expected throughout Tuesday, after 50 people were killed or went missing in weekend downpours, reported Yonhap news agency.

Rain was continuing to fall in most regions as of 8 am, with the eastern South Jeolla and southwest Gyeonggi provinces recording 30 to 60 millimetres of rain per hour while other regions, including Seoul, seeing 5 mm of rain, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The greater Seoul area is forecast to receive 5 to 60 mm of rain, and southern Gyeonggi Province 30 to 100 mm Tuesday, after a lull the previous day.

Heavy rain swept across southern Gyeonggi Province overnight, with the eastern city of Yeoju recording an additional 70 mm of rain as of 6 am.

Up to 24.5 mm of rain per hour hit the southern coast of South Jeolla Province overnight, with a heavy rain advisory issued across Gwangju and South Jeolla Province, where some residents evacuated after reports of rockslides and collapsing soil.

The rain will subside late Tuesday for the greater Seoul area but it will continue until early Wednesday for most regions.

The southern regions and some parts of Jeju Island are expected to experience a brief lull Wednesday afternoon before the downpours begin again late at night.

The weather agency advised people to take immediate safety measures, including evacuation, in areas at risk of disaster and landslides.

Meanwhile, the torrential rains that hit the nation over the weekend left 41 people dead, including 19 in North Gyeongsang Province, and nine missing. - Bernama