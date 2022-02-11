Heavy rains disrupt life in Chennai, schools shut

NEW DELHI: Normal life was disrupted in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai and schools were shut on Wednesday following heavy rains since Tuesday night.

Parts of the southern metropolis were flooded and more heavy rain is likely in the coming days.

School closures were announced in nine districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed district officials to make preparations to deal with possible flooding as the weather department has forecast heavy rains in many places over the next few days.

Two people have died in rain-related incidents in Chennai this week. - Bernama