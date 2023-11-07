Heavy rains in southwestern Japan kill six

TOKYO: Days of heavy rain in southwestern Japan have killed at least six people and caused widespread damage to houses and infrastructure, reported German news agency (dpa).

The search for three people continued in Saga and Oita prefectures about 100 km from Nagasaki on the southwestern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday, Japanese media reported.

Rivers burst their banks and landslides were reported in several places. Hundreds of thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes.

In some areas, residents have returned t.o begin cleaning up mud-filled streets and severely damaged houses. - Bernama