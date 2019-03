BANGKOK: Security measures have been stepped up in southern Thailand following the weekend’s bombings in which nobody was killed or injured, reported Xinhua news agency, quoting a government official on Monday.

Authorities, including military and police officers, have been put on alert and security measures stepped up in Satun and Phatthalung provinces where bomb blasts occurred but nobody was reportedly killed or injured on Saturday and Sunday, according to Col. Pramote Phromin, the spokesman of the Internal Security Operations Command for southern operations.

The explosions at 11 spots, several of which were reported during pre-dawn hours, included two in the premises of the police station in the capital district of Satun, one near the police station in Pak Phayun district of Phatthalung where the provincial governor, police officers and other government personnel were in an emergency meeting.

Others occurred on a railway track, in a park near the railway station, at shop houses, a roadside power pole and a roadside garbage bin.

Parked vehicles, including a firefighting engine, were damaged but nobody was reportedly killed or injured by the token bombings.

However, the incidents have prompted the authorities to conduct road patrols more frequently and beef up security units in and around government premises and public venues.

More road checkpoints have been set up for the authorities to search motorists and vehicles for any weapons or components which might possibly be used in the making of bombs.

Military and police forces have launched missions to track down the suspected bomb attackers, who might have been politically motivated to sow unrest, Col. Pramote said. — Bernama