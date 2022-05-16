Helicopter crashes in S Korea, 3 seriously injured

GEOJE: A helicopter carrying construction materials crashed in the South Korea’s southern coastal city of Geoje on Monday, leaving three crewmen seriously injured, firefighters said.

The Sikorsky S-61N went down near the summit of Mount Seonja at around 8.40 am while circling the area to transport building materials for renovation work on a mountain trail, reported Yonhap news agency.

All three crewmen aboard the chopper, the pilot and the co-pilot in their 60s, and a mechanic in his 30s, were rescued with serious injuries and rushed to a hospital.

The pilot was unconscious and wasn’t breathing when he was rescued, while the other two suffered back and head injuries, respectively, according to the officials.

The South Gyeongsang provincial government was using the helicopter for firefighting purposes on loan from a private freight company. It had flown out to Geoje earlier in the day at the request of the city government, according to officials. - Bernama