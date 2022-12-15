Henry Cavill confirms he will not return as Superman

PETALING JAYA: Henry Cavill has taken to Instagram to confirm that he will not be returning as Superman.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”

Cavill said that he was told by the studio to announce his return back in October but this was before James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead DC.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”