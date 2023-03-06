High-level participation from 78 countries at Turkish President Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

ANKARA: High-level officials from 78 countries will attend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Complex will be attended by 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, as well as parliamentary and ministerial-level representatives, and representatives of international organizations, including the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), NATO and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Erdogan will take the oath in the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye at 1400 local time and will begin his new term. He will receive his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Devlet Bahceli.

After the ceremony, Erdogan will visit Anıtkabir and attend the Inauguration Ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the evening.

Later, Erdogan will host guests at a dinner at the Cankaya Palaca, the former home of Turkish presidents,

He is expected to announce his Cabinet after dinner.

Erdogan won a presidential runoff election last Sunday with 52.18 per cent of the vote. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82 per cent, according to final results released by the country’s Supreme Election Council. - Bernama