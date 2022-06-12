Hiker killed on French Alps mountain pass

LYON: A hiker was killed in the French Alps after a fall on the Turbat pass in the Ecrins National Park, emergency services said on Saturday.

Rescuers were unable to reach the hiker, who was in his thirties and from the southwestern Dordogne area of France, until earlier Saturday, they said.

He was with a second person who had been able to alert the rescuers based in Briancon following the fall on Friday.

The 2,679-metre-high (8,789 feet-high) Turbat pass is only reachable by “unstable terrain”, according to the national park’s website. - AFP