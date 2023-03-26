Honduras breaks diplomatic ties with Taiwan: Foreign Ministry

TEGUCIPALGA: Honduras announced on Saturday that it has broken off diplomatic relations with Taiwan, 11 days after saying it would establish diplomatic ties with China.

Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said that upon instructions from President Xiomara Castro he “has communicated to Taiwan the decision to cease diplomatic relations,“ a ministry statement said.

The announcement comes two days after Reina's trip to Beijing to discuss the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

China considers self-ruled democratic Taiwan as a part of its territory, to be retaken one day -- by force, if necessary.

Earlier this month Castro ordered Reina to establish diplomatic relations with China, a move that would sever its ties with Taiwan.

“The government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes the existence of only one China in the world, and that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China,“ the Honduras Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory,“ it said.

“As of this date, the government of Honduras has communicated to Taiwan the rupture of diplomatic relations, committing to no longer having any relationship or contact of an official nature with Taiwan,“ it added. - AFP