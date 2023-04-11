Honduras recalls ambassador to Israel for consultations

BOGOTA: Honduras recalled its Tel Aviv ambassador for consultations on Friday due to Israel’s ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Minister Enrique Reina wrote on X that Roberto Martinez was summoned, considering the serious humanitarian conditions faced by the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip, reported Anadolu Agency.

A demand for an immediate ceasefire was made to the United Nations in a statement Thursday by Foreign Ministry.

“Human rights must be respected under all circumstances. A catastrophic humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the Gaza Strip, disproportionately affecting the civilian population, largely composed of children,“ it said.

South American countries undertook a series of diplomatic moves to protest Israel’s attacks on Gaza. Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Chilean President Gabriel Boric recalled their Tel Aviv ambassadors.

Meanwhile, Bolivia’s presidential spokeswoman Maria Nela Prada and Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani announced the decision to sever relations with Israel during a joint news conference on Tuesday.Bernama-AA