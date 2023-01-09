Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific cancels all flights as Typhoon Saola nears

MOSCOW: Cathay Pacific Airways, the flag air carrier of Hong Kong, has cancelled all flights at Hong Kong International Airport scheduled for Friday and Saturday as Super Typhoon Saola approaches the city.

“As a result of Super Typhoon Saola approaching Hong Kong, a number of flights scheduled to arrive and depart from Hong Kong International Airport on Friday, Sept 1 and Saturday, Sept 2 have been affected ... All Cathay Pacific flights arriving in and departing from Hong Kong between 2pm on Friday, and 10 am on Saturday, have been cancelled,“ the air carrier announced on the website, reported Sputnik.

The company added that further flight delays and cancellations may be required on Saturday morning based on weather conditions and the path of the typhoon.

The China Meteorological Administration has earlier announced the highest level of emergency responses in China's south as the typhoon was approaching. The typhoon will move northwest at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour (6 miles per hour) and approach the east coast of the province of Guangdong, the administration's forecasts showed. The typhoon is expected to approach the coast of Hong Kong on Friday, the administration said. -Bernama