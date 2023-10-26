Hong Kong: Four years after Beijing imposed broad laws intended to stifle dissent, leader John Lee announced today that the semi-autonomous city would draft its own national security law in 2024.

In 2019, hundreds and thousands of people took to the streets in the financial hub to demand more freedoms and independence from mainland China during massive pro-democracy protests.

However, Beijing responded by enacting a national security law that carries life sentences for four serious offences: secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces.

In his second-ever policy address, Security Chief turned Leader Lee stated that the government would “continue to safeguard national security and improve its relevant legal system and enforcement mechanisms” on Wednesday.

In order to fulfil its constitutional obligation, the government is currently working hard to develop viable legislative options, and it plans to finish the process in 2024, according to Lee.

This was brought about by their Basic Law, which is essentially their city’s constitution and requires Hong Kong to pass its own laws in order to fight seven security-related offences, including treason and espionage.

Even though the city government keeps referring to the task as “a constitutional responsibility,“ it has not yet to be finished.

Nevertheless, in 2003, the last attempt at legislation was shelved due to opposition from half a million Hong Kong citizens.