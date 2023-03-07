Hong Kong issues arrest warrants for eight self-exiled activists

ISTANBUL: Hong Kong issued arrest warrants on Monday for eight self-exiled activists for “engaging in activities detrimental to national security” overseas, police said.

The region’s national security department also announced a bounty of over HK$1 million (US$127,600) for each wanted person, Anadolu Agency reported the Hong Kong police said in a statement.

Police said these people were suspected of “continuing to implement crimes under the Hong Kong National Security Law after fleeing to other places, including crimes of inciting secession, subversion of state power, inciting subversion of state power, and colluding with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security”.

The Hong Kong police have marked individuals who are former lawmakers – Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok, activists Nathan Law, Anna Kwok, Elmer Yuen, Mung Siu-tat, and Finn Law, along with barrister Kevin Yam.

Hong Kong, formerly under British rule, was returned to China in 1997 with assurances of its autonomy.-Bernama