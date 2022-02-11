Hong Kong issues third-highest storm warning as Nalgae nears

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong Observatory on Wednesday afternoon issued the No. 8 warning signal as Tropical Cyclone Nalgae is expected to move closest to Hong Kong Wednesday evening, skirting within 150 km to the south of the region.

Due to the storm, many public services and activities in Hong Kong have been suspended, with all schools in Hong Kong closed. The Social Welfare Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced that all its affiliated welfare service units, child care centres, and elderly service centres have suspended their operation, reported Xinhua.

All hearings of the courts and tribunals on Wednesday will be adjourned. All community vaccination centres, community vaccination stations, and the home vaccination service under the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme have suspended their services.

Trading in the securities market, including Stock Connect trading, and derivatives markets was suspended at 13.55 pm, and there will be no after-hours trading session on Wednesday, according to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

The Home Affairs Department of the HKSAR government will open temporary shelters for people in need. - Bernama