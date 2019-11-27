  1. The Sun Daily
Hong Kong university official says no protesters found on campus

27 Nov 2019 / 15:55 H.
    A journalist works on his laptop amid items left behind by protestors in Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, Nov 26 2019 — Reuters

HONG KONG: An official at Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University said today they had not found any protesters left on campus, signalling the end of a siege that saw anti-government demonstrators barricade themselves on the college grounds.

“We have tried our best to handle this matter. We have already done what we could do. We hope we can re-open the school soon to start our renovation work and reduce the impact on our students and our research projects,“ said Polytechnic University Executive Vice President Dr Miranda Lou. — Reuters

