Hungary breaks 128-year nighttime temperature record

BUDAPEST: Hungary has reported the highest night temperature in 128 years at 25.4C (77.72F) amid the ongoing heatwave in Europe, the country’s meteorological department said Monday.

“The (previous) highest night temperature level was recorded in the city of Szeged on July 24, 1894, at 24.6C (76.28 F) and the (latest) temperature was measured at 25.4C (77.72F) in the capital Budapest yesterday,“ Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the Hungarian General Directorate of Meteorology as saying in a statement.

Temperatures will decrease as of Tuesday and rain is expected in some regions, but temperatures will keep increasing again in the coming days, it added.

Europe is struggling with extreme temperatures as the heatwave in Spain and Portugal killed more than 330 people last week, while the United Kingdom recorded its hottest temperature ever last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in southwestern France, wildfires have devoured thousands of hectares of land. - Bernama