Hungary needs details from EU before deciding on Russia energy sanctions: PM aide

BUDAPEST: Hungary wants to see the details of an European Union proposal for sanctions on Russian oil and gas imports before it decides whether to block those or not, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

Hungary has been firmly opposed to a gas and oil embargo, which Budapest has said would wreck the Hungarian economy.

The country imports about 80% of its gas and 65% of the oil it needs from Russia, with MOL’s refineries at Szazhalombatta and in Bratislava, Slovakia, predominantly processing Russian oil at the moment.

Germany will stop importing oil from Russia by the end of the year, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

When asked about Baerbock’s comments, and whether Hungary would veto EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas, Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said: “We would like to see what kinds of proposals are on the table and whether there is an alternative to replace resources arriving from Russia.”

Gulyas added that with respect to gas imports, there was no such alternative in the foreseeable future.

“Not just the Hungarian, but also the German economy would be wrecked and slide into a deep recession without Russian gas...so any debate about this, or moralising, is pointless,“ he said.

“With respect to oil, the situation is not significantly more favourable either, but there are more alternatives there,“ he added.

Gulyas said it would take several months, or up to a year and hundreds of billions of forints to adjust MOL’s refineries to enable them to process non-Russian oil.

“We need responsible decisions if we want to introduce any sanctions. We need to show where we can import the given energy resources from, in what quantities ... and who will pay for that. We cannot see this today, and thus it would be irresponsible to speak about these additional sanctions,“ Gulyas said.

Russia is Europe’s biggest oil supplier, providing 26% of EU oil imports in 2020.

Gas sanctions are seen as a last resort in the EU’s package of potential energy measures, because of Europe’s dependence on it for industrial use and home heating. — Reuters