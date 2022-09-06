Hungary saw hottest summer in 121 years

BUDAPEST: Hungary reported 2022 as the hottest summer in 121 years of records, with median temperatures reaching 22.8 degrees Celsius (°C), two degrees hotter than the average between 1901 and 2020, said the state weather service on Monday.

In a statement, the weather service said in those years, the average summer temperature in the country was 20.8°C, reported Anadolu Agency.

While many parts of the country saw temperatures not seen since 1901, the highest daily temperature of 41.5°C was recorded in the Kiskunfelegyhaza and Hodmezovasarhely, southern Hungary, it added.

According to the statement, droughts were also seen throughout the country due to soaring mercury, and the average precipitation, which was 203.5 millimetres between 1991 and 2020, fell to 137.3 millimetres in the summer of 2022. - Bernama