IAEA sees improvement in safety around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA: There has been some improvement in safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told Russia’s RIA news agency in remarks published early on Tuesday.

Europe’s largest nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces in March 2022. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling around the station and IAEA has been trying to set up a safety mechanism to prevent accidents.

“So far we have seen some improvement, but the situation continues to be extremely fragile,” RIA cited Grossi as saying.

He said the agency has not observed any shelling of the plant.

“But I weigh my words carefully,” he added.

One of the plant’s six reactors, according to the IAEA, needs to be kept in a hot shutdown mode in order to produce steam required for nuclear safety, including the processing of liquid radioactive waste in storage tanks.

Grossi told RIA that he plans to meet with Russian and Ukrainian delegations this week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss the safety in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. - Reuters