Iberia solves IT problem that delayed dozens of flights

MADRID: Spanish flag carrier Iberia said on Sunday it had solved an IT problem in the airline's booking and boarding system that disrupted dozens of domestic and international flights on Saturday.

Five flights were cancelled and scores more were delayed, a according to a spokeswoman for Iberia, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group.

“Our systems are back to connectivity. Online billing and check-in are back to normal. We apologise to all customers for the inconvenience caused and we appreciate your understanding,“ Iberia tweeted on Sunday. - Reuters