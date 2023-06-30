IMF approves US$890m as further cash injection for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made another cash injection available to Ukraine, reported German news agency (dpa).

The executive board completed an initial review of the US$15.6 billion (€14.4 billion) aid programme, allowing Ukraine immediate access to about US$890 million, the IMF said on Friday. The money is to be used for budget support, it said.

The loan programme – a so-called Extended Fund Facility – was approved in March and is part of a total of US$115 billion support package for Ukraine. The IMF certified that the Ukrainian authorities had made “great progress in meeting their commitments under difficult conditions”. - Bernama