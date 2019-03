NEW DELHI: India shot down a live satellite in a test that shows off the country’s space capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

An anti-satellite missile destroyed the satellite orbiting at an altitude of 300km.

India “stands tall as a space power” and has become only the fourth country to acquire such a specialised capability, Modi said.

“It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony,“ he said.

The “Mission Shakti” test was led by the weapons developer Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRD).

Russia, the US and China have the anti-satellite capability as well. — Bernama