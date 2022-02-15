India advises its nationals in Ukraine to leave

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Ukraine to consider leaving the country amid fears of a military conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine,“ the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in a statement.

There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, many of whom are studying medicine.

Indian pharmaceutical companies also have a significant presence in Ukraine. - Bernama