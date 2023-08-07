India Defence Minister to call on PM Anwar

NEW DELHI: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Malaysia for a two-day visit to boost bilateral defence links.

Singh will call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and hold talks with Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan during the visit starting on Monday, the Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Indian minister’s talks with his Malaysian counterpart seek to “review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives” to further strengthen relations.

They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Indian Defence Ministry said.

“India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region. The two democracies have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security,“ it said.-Bernama