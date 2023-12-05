India imported 1.5 million tonnes of palm oil from M’sia over last six months

NEW DELHI: India imported more than 1.5 million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia over the last six months.

It comprised almost 1.3 million tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO), 205,387 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein and 24,988 tonnes of crude palm kernel oil.

In the month of April alone, India imported 175,384 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia.

India’s overall edible imports during the November-April period exceeded eight million tonnes, including 4.9 million tonnes of palm oil, according to data released by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) on Friday.

Malaysia was the second biggest supplier of edible oil to India during the six-month period after Indonesia, its top source of supply.

By volume, 35 per cent of India’s CPO and 18 per cent of its RBD palmolein were from Malaysia.

Overall, India’s palm oil imports were down by 31 per cent to 505,000 tonnes in April against 728,000 tonnes in March, 2023.

India’s April imports of vegetable oils dropped by 10 per cent compared with March. - Bernama