India landslide death toll rises, 50 people missing

NEW DELHI: The death toll from a landslide in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur has risen to 16 and dozens of victims are missing.

The landslide hit a railway construction site on Thursday, burying scores of people, including workers and members of the Territorial Army.

“The loss of lives, including our armed forces personnel, is deeply saddening. We still have over 50 missing persons to be found,“ Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Friday.

The disaster struck near the Tupul railway station in the Noney district, around 50 km from Manipur’s capital city Imphal.

Eight more bodies were recovered on Friday, taking the death toll to 16, according to a report on the NDTV website.

India’s Northeast region has witnessed heavy rains over the last few days.

Floods and landslides in Assam state have killed about 140 people, according to Indian media reports.

The flooding has affected more than three million people in 25 districts of Assam. - Bernama