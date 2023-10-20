India launches 1st semi-high-speed regional train service

NEW DELHI: India on Friday launched its first semi-high-speed regional train service Namo Bharat, officials said, reported Xinhua.

The service, also known as Regional Rapid Train Service (RRTS), was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The train connects Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations in Uttar Pradesh.

A photograph released by Modi showed him on board the new train interacting with passengers, including schoolchildren.

“A significant enhancement to India’s transportation infrastructure! The Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor will bring a substantial transformation to regional connectivity,“ Modi said while addressing a rally.

Officials said the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will open for passengers from Saturday.-Bernama