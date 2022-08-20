India launches monkeypox test kit

NEW DELHI: India’s first indigenously developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox was launched in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, Xinhua reported, quoting local daily The Times of India.

The test kit, which was developed by the Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd, was launched at the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone on Friday.

According to the report, the test kit enables an easy testing with uniquely formulated primer and probe for enhanced accuracy.

“The kit would help in early detection and better management of the infection which the World Health Organization declared as a public health emergency of international concern”, the report quoted Transasia Bio-Medicals’ founder chairman Suresh Vazirani as saying. - Bernama