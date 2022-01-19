India records 282,970 new Covid cases, 441 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 37,901,241 on Wednesday, including 282,970 new confirmed cases registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, according to the federal health ministry’s latest data.

This is the seventh consecutive day when more than 200,000 daily new cases have been registered in India this year, said Xinhua.

Besides, 441 deaths from the pandemic recorded since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 487,202.

There are currently 1,831,000 active COVID-19 cases recorded in the country, an increase of 94,372 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 35,583,039 COVID-19 patients have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 188,157 discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India’s Omicron tally has reached 8,961. Most of the highly transmissible Omicron cases were reported in the states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and the capital region of Delhi. - Bernama