India registers first monkeypox case in woman

MOSCOW: The first case of monkeypox in a woman was registered in the Indian capital city of Delhi, Sputnik quoted a national newspaper report on Thursday.

A Nigerian woman in her 30s tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections in India to nine, according to the Indian Express. The woman has been living in Delhi for over a month and, like all the cases in the capital, did not travel internationally in the past 21 days.

Five other cases have been reported in the southwestern state of Kerala, where all the infected travelled from the United Arab Emirates.

India reported the first monkeypox death of a young man from Kerala on July 31. According to Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George, the man tested positive for the virus before he boarded a plane to India, but had no symptoms when he was later admitted to hospital.

On July 23, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency. Over 25,000 cases have been reported worldwide in more than 70 countries. - Bernama