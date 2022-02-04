India’s Covid-19 deaths surpass 500,000

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 deaths surpassed 500,000, and the total tally of infections stood at 41,952,712 on Friday with 149,394 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry’s latest data showed.

The health ministry’s data showed 1,072 new deaths recorded due to the pandemic since Thursday morning which has taken the total death toll to 500,055, reported Xinhua.

There are currently 1,435,569 active Covid-19 cases in the country, a fall of 98,352 recorded during the past 24 hours.

A total of 40,017,088 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far in the South Asian country, including 246,674 newly registered recoveries. — Bernama