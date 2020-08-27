India’s federal minister Krishnan Pal Gurjar tests positive for Covid-19

NEW DELHI: India’s Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Taking the health issues seriously, I got the corona test done, which has been reported positive. Treatment will now go on consultation with doctors. Everyone who has come in contact with me in the past, please take this seriously and get your corona test done,“ he wrote on Twitter.

The 63-year-old politician is the seventh federal minister to test positive for the virus.

India’s health ministry recorded 75,760 cases of Covid-19 Thursday, marking the biggest single-day rise in the country.

Globally, India is the third worst-hit country due to Covid-19 pandemic with 3,310,234 cases and death toll reaching to 60,472. — Bernama