India’s Mumbai hit by cyclone Biparjoy, flight operations affected

NEW DELHI: Flight operations in India’s financial capital Mumbai were affected Sunday evening due to inclement weather conditions as cyclone Biparjoy intensified, officials said on Monday.

Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed Mumbai after cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea intensified into extremely severe cyclonic storm.

Several flights in Mumbai airport were cancelled or delayed and some were forced to abort landing, and hundreds of passengers had to wait for hours for their flights, Xinhua reported quoting local reports.

“Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control, have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights,“ read a statement released by Air India on Sunday night.

High tidal waves were also witnessed at Mumbai’s Marine Drive on Monday, and thunderstorm alert has been issued for some districts in coastal Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coast in Gujarat on Thursday, and the areas will witness high wind speeds that may go up to 150 km per hour. - Bernama