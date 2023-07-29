India’s tiger population increased to 3,925, study shows

NEW DELHI: India’s tiger population has increased to 3,925 and is growing at a rate of six per cent annually, according to a new study published on Saturday.

As per government figures in April 2022, India had at least 3,167 tigers, accounting for 75 per cent of the global tiger population.

“Now, further analysis of data, done by the Wildlife Institute of India, from both camera-trapped and non-camera-trapped tiger presence areas, the upper limit of the tiger population is estimated to be 3,925 and the average number is 3,682 tigers, reflecting a commendable annual growth rate of 6.1 per cent per annum,“ the Environment Ministry said in a statement, marking Global Tiger Day.

In order to safeguard the species, the nation started “Project Tiger” in 1973, and since then, the tiger population has increased significantly.

Nine tiger reserves, spanning an area of 18,278 square kilometres, were expanded to 53 reserves, totalling 75,796 square kilometres, or 2.3 per cent of India’s total land area.

Despite the project’s enormous success in tiger protection over the previous 50 years, challenges like poaching still remain, according to the Environment Ministry.

“Continued efforts to protect tiger habitats and corridors are crucial for securing the future of India’s tigers and their ecosystems for generations to come,“ it said.-Bernama