India says ‘new world order’ emerging after Covid-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday a “new world order” is emerging following the Covid-19 pandemic and it is changing global power equations.

He compared this transformation to the global changes that took place after the Second World War.

“I can clearly see that after Corona, a new world order, a new global order, a new geopolitical equation, it is progressing very fast.

“All interpretations of the geopolitical equation are changing, definitions are changing,“ Modi said in his Independence Day speech, delivered from the ramparts of the Mughal-era Red Fort in Delhi.

Modi said India’s ability in shaping global changes is “visible”.

He said India’s G20 presidency has showcased Indian potential to the world.

Talking about the ethnic conflict in the remote northeastern state of Manipur, the Indian prime minister said there has been calm in recent days and a solution will emerge only by maintaining peace.

“For some days now, we are getting reports of extended peace. The country is with the people of Manipur,“ said Modi.

The conflict has left about 180 people dead and more than 50,000 homeless.-Bernama