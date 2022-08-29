  1. World

India to turn into hub of e-vehicles: Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp former chairman Osamu Suzuki during an event to commemorate 40 years of Suzuki in India, in Gandhinagar, in the western state of Gujarat, India, August 28, 2022. REUTERSPIX

NEW DELHI: India is turning into a hub of e-vehicles, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and the country is witnessing a “silent revolution” as the e-vehicles do not make noise, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Speaking at the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India, Xinhua quoted Modi as saying the e-vehicles market was expanding in the country at a very fast pace which could not be visualised till a few years ago.

The occasion marked the launch of a new manufacturing plant of e-vehicles’ batteries in the western state of Gujarat, and the beginning of a new manufacturing facility of Suzuki in the northern state of Haryana.

“This silent revolution does not only belong to the engineering fraternity, but the country as a whole,“ said Modi, adding that the foundation of this revolution was laid in the past eight years.

“Today we are working towards both the supply and demand of e-vehicles in the country. The government is offering incentives to the buyers of e-vehicles so that demand rises at a fast pace. Besides, income tax rebates are also offered so that vehicles’ loans become easier,“ said Modi on the occasion.

He said that today Indians were accepting e-vehicles as a major mode of transport.

On the same occasion, Modi also said that today the state of Gujarat was emerging as a top automotive manufacturing hub not only in the country but also on the world map. - Bernama