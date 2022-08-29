India to turn into hub of e-vehicles: Modi

NEW DELHI: India is turning into a hub of e-vehicles, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and the country is witnessing a “silent revolution” as the e-vehicles do not make noise, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Speaking at the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India, Xinhua quoted Modi as saying the e-vehicles market was expanding in the country at a very fast pace which could not be visualised till a few years ago.

The occasion marked the launch of a new manufacturing plant of e-vehicles’ batteries in the western state of Gujarat, and the beginning of a new manufacturing facility of Suzuki in the northern state of Haryana.

“This silent revolution does not only belong to the engineering fraternity, but the country as a whole,“ said Modi, adding that the foundation of this revolution was laid in the past eight years.

“Today we are working towards both the supply and demand of e-vehicles in the country. The government is offering incentives to the buyers of e-vehicles so that demand rises at a fast pace. Besides, income tax rebates are also offered so that vehicles’ loans become easier,“ said Modi on the occasion.

He said that today Indians were accepting e-vehicles as a major mode of transport.

On the same occasion, Modi also said that today the state of Gujarat was emerging as a top automotive manufacturing hub not only in the country but also on the world map. - Bernama